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War on Parents, Moderna Vax Exposed, and more...
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128 views • October 12, 2021
AG Merrick Garland's war on parents, and his conflict of interest are discussed. Also another Scientist steps up with information exposing the Moderna Vaccine, including how it is starting to be used to track peoples movements.
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