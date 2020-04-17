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Dr. Lair Ribeiro e a radiação de alta frequência
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28 views • April 17, 2020
- "O melhor remédio é pisar no chão"
- "Você não sabe o mal que faz uma criança de 8 ou 10 anos, ganhar da familia um celular"
Compilado de videos novos e antigos sobre o assunto.
apoie e siga o canal que fez a maior parte da edição: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4F32QLrpDmmRrozxr9z59g
- "Você não sabe o mal que faz uma criança de 8 ou 10 anos, ganhar da familia um celular"
Compilado de videos novos e antigos sobre o assunto.
apoie e siga o canal que fez a maior parte da edição: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4F32QLrpDmmRrozxr9z59g
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