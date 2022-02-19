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Feb 14th - Updates on the Russia / Ukraine Conflict, Gas Prices Rising, Durham Investigation Updates
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
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98 views • February 19, 2022
Tonight I will have the latest updates on the Russia / Ukraine conflict, including some huge information as to why the Deep State is so interested in Ukraine, the rising gas prices, the real possibility of even more supply chain issues and the huge news just released by the Durham investigation and how it links Hillary Clinton to illegal activity, including hacking the networks of the President of the United States


We’ll talk about it all coming up on tonight’s show!

Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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trumpchinapolitical newsgas pricessimon parkespatriot newsupdatesbreaking news todayamerican newsdurham investigationpatriot nationpatriot nation liverussia ukraine updaterussia ukraine newsconservative political talk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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