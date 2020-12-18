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A Tennessee nurse passed out on camera ten minutes after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. - INFOWARS
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751 views • December 18, 2020
Critical care nurse Tiffany Dover at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga was having a lucid discussion with WRCBtv following her vaccination, when she became visibly impaired – holding her hand to her head and swaying. She then apologized to the news crew, turned away from the camera, and fainted.
Notice how the mainstream media goes off camera when the story goes off narrative. Authorities would like us to have universal covid vax ID, but no voter ID. Proper download blocked. No, No, CH 12, this is not news. Nothing to see here, keep moving.
Notice how the mainstream media goes off camera when the story goes off narrative. Authorities would like us to have universal covid vax ID, but no voter ID. Proper download blocked. No, No, CH 12, this is not news. Nothing to see here, keep moving.
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