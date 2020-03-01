© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We all need to Stand Up Together OR we will Fall Together!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • March 01, 2020
Cognitive Dissidence - Will you modify your beliefs when times get tough and pressure is on? Don't let psychological tension motivate and change your reality of truth, your way of thinking - stand your Ground or you will fall for anything.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.