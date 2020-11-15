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1 Million year old petrified vehicle tracks found in Turkey and all over the world.
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127 views • November 15, 2020
This is a video shot by a professor at the university of Moscow. He shows multiple tracks made by an ancient vehicle. These tracks are found all over the world and they all carbon date back past 1 million years ago. There is some history that is being denied to us.
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