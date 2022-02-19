War Room, Discussion of the desecration of the working class people and who is responsible for this

What we are seeing is civilization unravel and we see people who do not have power or wealth all at their limits. Think about what is going on, these aren’t violent people and if you get clubbed and they are reacting accordingly to a tyrannical government. What happened is corporate America supported destroying our country and going after everything we care about it. Conference call in which people are applauding deplatforming of working people. In the old days, they would be associated everything with relation to power. Now, they are trying to destroy the church, the working class, and they are active in destroying everything our civilization is about. Wake up,we have to wake up right the hell now! Look at how the black lives matter is acting, that isn’t a grass roots movement, they are clearly maligned with the working people and why are they going after the institutions of the family, you are going after the things that are the hope of the African American family. Where was the catholic church when the statue of saint louis was taken down and where are Catholics standing up and saying that this isn’t going to happen. When Mitt Romney was seen marching with those BLM activists, why would he be marching for 9 months of abortion? The history of the church is the leadership isn’t doing the right thing, holy people being called by god to take on the church. Even if we are regular man to stand up and take a stand. The church is being culpable to these politicians who are actively working to destroy Catholicism. All the establishment republicans will tell you its on economics, but its not. This election will be based on people who have had enough with the woke culture and they are tired of letting Iran, China, etc. do whatever they want overseas. We have a supply chain issues and we also have running inflation issues. They are exhausted of this idea that we have to rid ourselves of history. We have to rip this CRT out of everything and we need many more class action lawsuits to sue black lives matters. Culture is upriver from politics, and divine providence works in mysterious ways, divine providence works the same way in the big steal. The gap is not bridgeable, one side is going to win and one side is going to lose. You never cheat if you’re going to win, it is very basic. We are no longer conservatives; we are Americans who love our country.

Meanwhile in Canada, the administrative state decided that it is a good idea to start tear gassing protesters. The Royal Canadian mounted police came in hard and injured some protesters as well. Mike Anderson is another peaceful protester who is expected to get arrested any minute. The coverage by Ezra Levant and VivaFrei, these tough Canadians are exposing the corruption. Its shameful what the candadian government is doing to its own people. While liberals are talking nonstop about Putin and 200 miles in Canada we have incredible tyranny unfolding and we can’t get anybody to talk about what is going on. They cannot let these truckers stand up to this regime. Right now, we have a pandemic of fentanyl which is the leading cause of death between 18-44 year olds. And the reason republicans stab their voters in the back is because they are terrified of being called bad names by the fake news press, and we need politicians that have spines. At the end of the day, the democrats will tell you that they want more illegal immigrants and this is why we are having this problem. We have to get past the slogans and we can’t trust these people and we need to declare Mexican cartels as a terrorist organization, we need to finish the border wall, and we need to make corporations to pay for hiring illegal immigrants.