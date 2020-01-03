Left / Right Brain Integration

We function better as human beings when our left and right brain hemispheres are in balance.

Ideally we have the creativity to think of new ideas and the logic to practically apply into our lives.



Here is a simple technique to rebalance the two hemisphere's of the brain.

Works fab with kids that don't like sitting for homework, get them to do the figure of eight infinity sign with both hands really big or they can also draw it on a large piece of paper following the pen with their eyes.



Brain freeze from staring at a computer screen for too long, infinity and beyond.



Visit www.grangevillehealing.com for further help in rebalancing the brain hemisphere's practising with the work of Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt and Neurologist Dr Michael Allen