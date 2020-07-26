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George Orwell Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Orwell
Eric Arthur Blair (25 June 1903 – 21 January 1950),
better known by his pen name George Orwell, was an
English novelist, essayist, journalist and critic
whose work is marked by lucid prose, awareness of
social injustice, opposition to totalitarianism
and outspoken support of democratic socialism.
Orwell wrote literary criticism, poetry, fiction
and polemical journalism. He is best known for the
allegorical novella Animal Farm (1945) and the
dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949). His
non-fiction works, including The Road to Wigan Pier
(1937), documenting his experience of working
class life in the north of England, and Homage
to Catalonia (1938), an account of his experiences
in the Spanish Civil War, are widely acclaimed,
as are his essays on politics, literature,
language and culture. In 2008, The Times ranked
him second on a list of "The 50 greatest British
writers since 1945".
Orwell's work continues to influence popular
and political culture and the term "Orwellian"—
descriptive of totalitarian or authoritarian
social practices—has entered the language
together with many of his neologisms, including
"Big Brother", "Thought Police", "Room 101",
"memory hole", "newspeak", "doublethink",
"proles", "unperson" and "thoughtcrime".
Some of his notable quotes from
https://spartacus-educational.com/Jorwell.htm
"Do remember that dishonesty and cowardice
always have to be paid for. Don't imagine that
for years on end you can make yourself the boot
-licking propagandist of the Soviet régime, or
any other régime, and then suddenly return to
mental decency. Once a whore, always a whore."
(The Tribune - 1st September 1944)
"If you disregard people's motives, it becomes
much harder to foresee their actions."
(The Tribune - 8th December 1944)
"Each generation imagines itself to be more
intelligent than the one that went before it,
and wiser than the one that comes after it.
This is an illusion, and one should recognise
it as such, but one ought also to stick to
one's own world-view, even at the price of
seeming old-fashioned: for that world-view
springs out of experiences that the younger
generation has not had, and to abandon it is
to kill one's intellectual roots."
(Poetry Quarterly - Winter 1945)
"To see what is in front of one's nose needs
a constant struggle."
(Letter to The Tribune - 22nd March 1946)
"At 50, everyone has the face he deserves.”
(last entry in his diary dated June, 1949)
from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Orwell
Eric Arthur Blair (25 June 1903 – 21 January 1950),
better known by his pen name George Orwell, was an
English novelist, essayist, journalist and critic
whose work is marked by lucid prose, awareness of
social injustice, opposition to totalitarianism
and outspoken support of democratic socialism.
Orwell wrote literary criticism, poetry, fiction
and polemical journalism. He is best known for the
allegorical novella Animal Farm (1945) and the
dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949). His
non-fiction works, including The Road to Wigan Pier
(1937), documenting his experience of working
class life in the north of England, and Homage
to Catalonia (1938), an account of his experiences
in the Spanish Civil War, are widely acclaimed,
as are his essays on politics, literature,
language and culture. In 2008, The Times ranked
him second on a list of "The 50 greatest British
writers since 1945".
Orwell's work continues to influence popular
and political culture and the term "Orwellian"—
descriptive of totalitarian or authoritarian
social practices—has entered the language
together with many of his neologisms, including
"Big Brother", "Thought Police", "Room 101",
"memory hole", "newspeak", "doublethink",
"proles", "unperson" and "thoughtcrime".
Some of his notable quotes from
https://spartacus-educational.com/Jorwell.htm
"Do remember that dishonesty and cowardice
always have to be paid for. Don't imagine that
for years on end you can make yourself the boot
-licking propagandist of the Soviet régime, or
any other régime, and then suddenly return to
mental decency. Once a whore, always a whore."
(The Tribune - 1st September 1944)
"If you disregard people's motives, it becomes
much harder to foresee their actions."
(The Tribune - 8th December 1944)
"Each generation imagines itself to be more
intelligent than the one that went before it,
and wiser than the one that comes after it.
This is an illusion, and one should recognise
it as such, but one ought also to stick to
one's own world-view, even at the price of
seeming old-fashioned: for that world-view
springs out of experiences that the younger
generation has not had, and to abandon it is
to kill one's intellectual roots."
(Poetry Quarterly - Winter 1945)
"To see what is in front of one's nose needs
a constant struggle."
(Letter to The Tribune - 22nd March 1946)
"At 50, everyone has the face he deserves.”
(last entry in his diary dated June, 1949)
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