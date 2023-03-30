The New Inquisition is coming...

The agenda keeps going. Even though real science says masks are useless,
jabs are killing people and adverse reactions are increasing, they keep
pushing the same agenda. It`s relentless propaganda through
main-stream-media and the so called politicians.
