Biden"s Clown World #3: Headlines - July 20, 2022

Biden's Clown World In 3-Minutes: The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 20 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Chopin Grande valse brillante in E flat major, Op. 18, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#3 video's front & back cover memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/ ; Background image: https://wallpaperaccess.com/checkerboard 1920x1080

Links to all headlines:

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/19/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-ilhan-omar-roasted-pretending-handcuffed-scotus-arrests/ https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/pro-abortion-group-pleads-with-activists-to-stop-referencing-handmaids-tale/

https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/libs-seethe-after-good-guy-with-gun

https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/mystery-solved-doj-secretly-thwarted-release-russia

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/bidens-middle-east-trip-ends-in-fiasco-fails-to-get-arab-support-on-oil-production-security/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/northern-arizona-university-will-now-require-four-diversity-courses-to-graduate/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/nyc-mayor-adams-wants-feds-to-help-pay-for-overflow-of-illegal-immigrants/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/nypd-searching-for-three-women-accused-of-beating-a-grandma-while-shouting-anti-white-statements/

https://redstate.com/bonchie/2022/07/20/capitol-police-release-damning-facts-slam-doj-decision-to-not-charge-the-colbert-nine-n598358

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/07/arabs_laugh_at_joe_bidens_plea_to_pump_more_oil_for_him.html

https://www.axios.com/2022/07/19/aoc-democrats-arrested-roe-abortion

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/18/poll-joe-bidens-economic-approval-rating-crashes-new-low/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/20/poll-78-percent-voters-say-joe-bidens-america-is-wrong-track/

https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/07/18/national-womens-soccer-league-set-expand-but-only-states-allow-abortions/

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/07/18/how-the-left-hopes-to-use-big-money-to-seize-control-of-local-election-offices/

https://www.foxnews.com/us/defunding-police-vilifying-them-every-turn-contributing-officer-suicides-experts-say

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/07/18/hunter-biden-and-the-corruption-of-the-liberal-media/

https://www.thecollegefix.com/arkansas-university-eliminates-25-degrees-fires-67-professors-due-to-financial-crisis/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/biden-set-purge-27-5-military-arent-fully-vaccinated-covid-coming-weeks/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/california-school-board-considering-putting-planned-parenthood-clinic-high-school-campus/

https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/not-content-with-violating-the-2nd-amendment-gavin-newsom-is-now-attacking-1st-amendment-rights/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/just-30-lefty-outlet-journalists-say-every-side-deserves-equal-coverage

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/washington-dc-mayor-decries-illegal-immigrants-being-bused-city

https://www.axios.com/2022/07/19/aoc-democrats-arrested-roe-abortion

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/18/fake-news-board-commonly-known-as-pulitzer-prize-defends-award-to-2018-russia-hoaxers/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/18/biden-admin-reducing-illegal-border-crossing-prosecutions/



