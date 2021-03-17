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Are There Not Too Many Humans on Earth?
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22 views • March 17, 2021
Are There Not Too Many Humans on Earth?
Meaning of “The Fullness of the Gentiles”
A perspective of Dr Galen Currah, August 2020
Bible quotations form the English Standard Version (2016)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Thesis
God wants a maximal number of humans on earth to be saved so they can populate the coming messianic Kingdom.
At the beginning
God commanded humans to multiply until they fill the earth. Genesis 1:27-28
After some time, malicious spirits nearly contaminated the human race, leading to a worldwide die off. Genesis 6:4
After the great flood
God renewed his command to multiply and fill the earth. Genesis 9:1
Through human history
Satan has tried to reduce human populations in many ways:
• War and famine
• Genocide and slavery Exodus 1:15-16
• Pestilence and disease
• Idolatry and infanticide
You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God: I am the Lord. Leviticus 18:21
In the modern era
God is multiplying humanity in many ways, including:
• Productive agriculture
• Clean water and sanitation
• Effective vaccines and health services
• Peace between nations
Satan is trying to stop and reduce human population growth in many ways, including:
• Abortion and infanticide of the newly born
• Sterilization by vaccine and water supplies
• Solar shields and environmental contamination
• Family disintegration and homosexuality
At the end of days
God will cause all nations and peoples to hear the Good News about Jesus, and a maximal number of Gentiles will believe and be saved.
• Matthew 24:14
• Romans 11:25
• Revelation 7:9
At the same time, God will allow Satan to destroy the earth in several ways, perhaps including:
• Genocide of Jews and Christians
• Food shortages and massive urban violence
• Nuclear war and EMP attacks
• Global disasters and catastrophes
In the new heaven and earth
God will have the vast family of redeemed humanity that he wanted at the beginning, including a maximal, “full” number of Gentiles. Romans 15:10-11
Meaning of “The Fullness of the Gentiles”
A perspective of Dr Galen Currah, August 2020
Bible quotations form the English Standard Version (2016)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Thesis
God wants a maximal number of humans on earth to be saved so they can populate the coming messianic Kingdom.
At the beginning
God commanded humans to multiply until they fill the earth. Genesis 1:27-28
After some time, malicious spirits nearly contaminated the human race, leading to a worldwide die off. Genesis 6:4
After the great flood
God renewed his command to multiply and fill the earth. Genesis 9:1
Through human history
Satan has tried to reduce human populations in many ways:
• War and famine
• Genocide and slavery Exodus 1:15-16
• Pestilence and disease
• Idolatry and infanticide
You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God: I am the Lord. Leviticus 18:21
In the modern era
God is multiplying humanity in many ways, including:
• Productive agriculture
• Clean water and sanitation
• Effective vaccines and health services
• Peace between nations
Satan is trying to stop and reduce human population growth in many ways, including:
• Abortion and infanticide of the newly born
• Sterilization by vaccine and water supplies
• Solar shields and environmental contamination
• Family disintegration and homosexuality
At the end of days
God will cause all nations and peoples to hear the Good News about Jesus, and a maximal number of Gentiles will believe and be saved.
• Matthew 24:14
• Romans 11:25
• Revelation 7:9
At the same time, God will allow Satan to destroy the earth in several ways, perhaps including:
• Genocide of Jews and Christians
• Food shortages and massive urban violence
• Nuclear war and EMP attacks
• Global disasters and catastrophes
In the new heaven and earth
God will have the vast family of redeemed humanity that he wanted at the beginning, including a maximal, “full” number of Gentiles. Romans 15:10-11
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