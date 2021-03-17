Are There Not Too Many Humans on Earth?

Meaning of “The Fullness of the Gentiles”

A perspective of Dr Galen Currah, August 2020

Bible quotations form the English Standard Version (2016)

Music by Natrix

wordwatchers.currah.us



Thesis



God wants a maximal number of humans on earth to be saved so they can populate the coming messianic Kingdom.



At the beginning



God commanded humans to multiply until they fill the earth. Genesis 1:27-28



After some time, malicious spirits nearly contaminated the human race, leading to a worldwide die off. Genesis 6:4



After the great flood



God renewed his command to multiply and fill the earth. Genesis 9:1



Through human history



Satan has tried to reduce human populations in many ways:



• War and famine

• Genocide and slavery Exodus 1:15-16

• Pestilence and disease

• Idolatry and infanticide



You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God: I am the Lord. Leviticus 18:21



In the modern era



God is multiplying humanity in many ways, including:



• Productive agriculture

• Clean water and sanitation

• Effective vaccines and health services

• Peace between nations



Satan is trying to stop and reduce human population growth in many ways, including:



• Abortion and infanticide of the newly born

• Sterilization by vaccine and water supplies

• Solar shields and environmental contamination

• Family disintegration and homosexuality



At the end of days



God will cause all nations and peoples to hear the Good News about Jesus, and a maximal number of Gentiles will believe and be saved.



• Matthew 24:14

• Romans 11:25

• Revelation 7:9



At the same time, God will allow Satan to destroy the earth in several ways, perhaps including:



• Genocide of Jews and Christians

• Food shortages and massive urban violence

• Nuclear war and EMP attacks

• Global disasters and catastrophes



In the new heaven and earth



God will have the vast family of redeemed humanity that he wanted at the beginning, including a maximal, “full” number of Gentiles. Romans 15:10-11