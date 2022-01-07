If Science Can’t Be Questioned, It’s Propaganda!!

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Aaron Rogers recently states “If
If you get one, two, three and some four vaccines, but they’re still getting Covid, why would the Vaxxed give a damn about those who are unvaxxed?
"Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive for Covid.. the facts of whatever science we're using here & it's changing all the time doesn't really back up having a 2 class system" ~@AaronRodgers12
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/587586-aaron-rodgers-blasts-nfl-covid-19-protocols-its-a-two-class
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