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Anyway, ready or not, some choice comments for mask wearers.
Understood that there are some places you can’t go without them. That’s tyranny, the tyranny of medical fraud combined with idiocy.
When someone has a gun to your head, you have to do what you have to do, but you don’t have to support it or pretend it’s anything other than what it is.
Source : https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-fraud-of-mask-wearing/
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