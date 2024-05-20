Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MMA ARTIST & TOWER TECH. DIES WHILE MODIFYING VERIZON ANTENNA!
channel image
The Prisoner
9111 Subscribers
Shop now
453 views
Published 17 hours ago

A spokesperson for Wireless Services said Magee’s death was not a result of an accident. His cause of death is not yet known.

Magee regularly climbed telecom towers and was described as physically fit from frequently exercising and training as a competitive mixed martial arts fighter.

Ok, I won't point out the obvious here.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013676551821&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/tower-technician-passes-away-suddenly-while-climbing-telco-tower-in-pennsylvania/

https://www.youtube.com/@ShaneMagee96

Movie clip: Tremors

Music: John Wick 4 - Le Castlevania

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=IsWiDf8aTc4

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket