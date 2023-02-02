Matt Gaetz: McCarthy's Concessions Are Great for America!

Congressman Matt Gaetz discusses the concessions the #Patriot20 secured during the battle for Speaker of the House, how Republicans plan to govern for the next two years, the events surrounding January 6th, mainstream media's misreporting of pardons.
https://rumble.com/v27witc-matt-gaetz-mccarthys-concessions-are-great-for-america.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.