Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Gaetz: McCarthy's Concessions Are Great for America!
40 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago |
Shop now

Congressman Matt Gaetz discusses the concessions the #Patriot20 secured during the battle for Speaker of the House, how Republicans plan to govern for the next two years, the events surrounding January 6th, mainstream media's misreporting of pardons.


https://rumble.com/v27witc-matt-gaetz-mccarthys-concessions-are-great-for-america.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16 



Keywords
matt gaetzfreedom caucusgovernment secrecyspeaker mccarthy118th congress

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket