Matt Gaetz: McCarthy's Concessions Are Great for America!

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Congressman Matt Gaetz discusses the concessions the #Patriot20 secured during the battle for Speaker of the House, how Republicans plan to govern for the next two years, the events surrounding January 6th, mainstream media's misreporting of pardons.
https://rumble.com/v27witc-matt-gaetz-mccarthys-concessions-are-great-for-america.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16