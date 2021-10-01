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Genius Market Timing or Just Buy and Hold a Winner?
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40 views • October 01, 2021
A friend of mine has been long bitcoin for a good period of time, and he recently sold at higher prices. I offer the suggestion that market timing is not a good strategy versus buying and holding, because you're going to win small, until you miss out on your entire thesis and reason for investing to begin with.
#bitcoin #markettiming #buyandhold
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#bitcoin #markettiming #buyandhold
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
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Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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