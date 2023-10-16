Create New Account
Blockchain 101 - A Visual Demo (Mirrored)
GTWY Academy
Published 19 hours ago

In my opinion, this is still the best simplified video on that complicated subject that is blockchain and mining. Therefore, I am adding it to the course instead of attempting to record my own. Nevertheless, we will discuss some specific details for Dero in following videos.

Credits:
Anders Brownworth
https://andersbrownworth.com/blockchain/

Keywords
blockchainprivacysurvivalmoneyethereumlinuxsecuritycourseguideapplicationplatformdecentralizedanonymitybasicencryptioncryptosmonerowalletdappcodingsmart contractderosdappdvmdvm-basic

