Exposing and Resisting The WHO Pandemic Treaty Paradigm | Babylon Burning #10
Published 16 hours ago

We're back to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty and how it attempts to supersede the sovereign law of nations and individual human rights, we discuss the larger framework and implications of the treaty and methods to resist these attempts of imposition

 

whopandemictreaty

