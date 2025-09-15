Why the Charlie Kirk False Flag

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Charlie Kirk Psyop

VCAST covers two false flag psyop angles, why the character of Charlie Kirk had to end. Was Charlie exposing Israels stand down of Oct 7th? What is the strategy / narrative to take away your rights and what to look for because of this event. Who benefits? Who will take Charlie’s place and will there be a grass roots effort to take his place. Why did Charlie’s wife have a big G on her finger during his funeral? Was Charlie a Free Mason or does he just know the signs and hand shake? Will they blame Nick Fuentez a further right Christian organization for Charlie’s death? Was Ai or some strange technology used with the production? The deception is so great. Do not get caught up in the cancel culture for it will be turned on you. What was the trickery that does not add up. Deep analysis.



