Revelation
Pt. 4 - The Church Of Smyrna
Revelation 2:8
Christ addresses all 7 churches the SAME
Angel = Angelos
ANGELOS - messenger; human or divine
Died & Came to life again
Revelation 2:9
Affliction = Thlipsis
THLIPSIS - heavy pressure, suffocation, tribulation
Roman torture practice
Tribulation = Poverty
Why abject poverty?
Trade Guilds = Unions (Auto, police and so forth)
To have a job you had to be a member of a trade guild
Problematic for Christians
Each trade guild had a god they worshipped
Required to attend trade guilds meetings
Began with giving thanks to the god, eating sacrificed meat, drunk, lead to other debauchery
Members were expected to attend and particpate
Christians were in between a rock and a hard place
Refuse to worship = no job
Worship false gods = abandon true God
These Christians chose to worship God
Revelation 2:10-11
5 Crowns For Believers
1. Crown of Exultation (1 Thes 2:19)
For those who win others to Christ
2. Crown of Righteousness (2 Tim 4:8)
For those who live in the expectation of Christ’s coming
3. Crown of Imperishability (1 Cor 9:25)
For those who run the race of life in purity and self-control
4. Crown of Glory (1 Peter 5:4)
For those who lead the church with humility
5. Crown of Life (James 1:2, Rev 2:10)
For those who endure persecution unto death
Pain
When it comes to pain and suffering all people speak the same language
We may have different backgrounds but we all relate to pain
Doesn't matter whether you are from the middle east or the east coast; pain is pain
Jesus knows our pain and suffering
"I know" - Jesus
The pain you entered here with Jesus knows
That pain is not from God
God is not your problem
These Christians experienced suffering because of people used by the devil
There is a real devil, but there is also a real God
If God is for you it doesn't matter if the devil is after you
Our God is not a distant deity, but a faithful companion in the good and not so good
Jesus never promised a life with no trouble
In fact he promised trouble
John 16:33,
We all experience pain
We can find beauty in tragedy
Pain is inevitable and unavoidable
Job 14:1
