Revelation

Pt. 4 - The Church Of Smyrna

Revelation 2:8

Christ addresses all 7 churches the SAME

Angel = Angelos

ANGELOS - messenger; human or divine

Died & Came to life again

Revelation 2:9

Affliction = Thlipsis

THLIPSIS - heavy pressure, suffocation, tribulation

Roman torture practice

Tribulation = Poverty

Why abject poverty?

Trade Guilds = Unions (Auto, police and so forth)

To have a job you had to be a member of a trade guild

Problematic for Christians

Each trade guild had a god they worshipped

Required to attend trade guilds meetings

Began with giving thanks to the god, eating sacrificed meat, drunk, lead to other debauchery

Members were expected to attend and particpate

Christians were in between a rock and a hard place

Refuse to worship = no job

Worship false gods = abandon true God

These Christians chose to worship God

Revelation 2:10-11

5 Crowns For Believers

1. Crown of Exultation (1 Thes 2:19)

For those who win others to Christ

2. Crown of Righteousness (2 Tim 4:8)

For those who live in the expectation of Christ’s coming

3. Crown of Imperishability (1 Cor 9:25)

For those who run the race of life in purity and self-control

4. Crown of Glory (1 Peter 5:4)

For those who lead the church with humility

5. Crown of Life (James 1:2, Rev 2:10)

For those who endure persecution unto death

Pain

When it comes to pain and suffering all people speak the same language

We may have different backgrounds but we all relate to pain

Doesn't matter whether you are from the middle east or the east coast; pain is pain

Jesus knows our pain and suffering

"I know" - Jesus

The pain you entered here with Jesus knows

That pain is not from God

God is not your problem

These Christians experienced suffering because of people used by the devil

There is a real devil, but there is also a real God

If God is for you it doesn't matter if the devil is after you

Our God is not a distant deity, but a faithful companion in the good and not so good

Jesus never promised a life with no trouble

In fact he promised trouble

John 16:33,

We all experience pain

We can find beauty in tragedy

Pain is inevitable and unavoidable

Job 14:1

