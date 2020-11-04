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Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture on vaccines and health FULL PART TWO (MIRRORED)
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511 views • November 04, 2020
Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture on vaccines and health FULL PART TWO (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/pYUj26bRNoo
FULL PART TWO OF FOUR.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries lecture on vaccines health and disease, recorded i Sweden 2014.
In the second part of the lecture she speaks about following subjects:
- Autoimmunity and how vaccines affects the natural immune system.
- The effect of injecting aluminium into babies.
- Proper wound care to prevent tetanus
- Vitamin C
- Infant immunity
- Vaccines and autism
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/
THIS IS A NON PROFIT VIDEO PRODUCTION.
ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED.
PayPal:
[email protected]
THANK YOU !
Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se
https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/pYUj26bRNoo
FULL PART TWO OF FOUR.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries lecture on vaccines health and disease, recorded i Sweden 2014.
In the second part of the lecture she speaks about following subjects:
- Autoimmunity and how vaccines affects the natural immune system.
- The effect of injecting aluminium into babies.
- Proper wound care to prevent tetanus
- Vitamin C
- Infant immunity
- Vaccines and autism
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/
THIS IS A NON PROFIT VIDEO PRODUCTION.
ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED.
PayPal:
[email protected]
THANK YOU !
Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se
https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/
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