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The encroaching Socialist / Communist / Dictatorship that’s being allowed to be shoved right up your ?
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10 views • January 25, 2022
From January Every Citizen of England and Wales will have a New Social Credit Score. - .
Caretakers of infrastructure ( Psychopaths) will make decisions about YOUR life, as though you’re a dog in a kennel that they may wont to neuter.
Caretakers of infrastructure ( Psychopaths) will make decisions about YOUR life, as though you’re a dog in a kennel that they may wont to neuter.
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