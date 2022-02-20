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CCR Weekly #12 - Breaking The Bonds Of Legalism Part II
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Join Us as we tackle the News of the Week Within and Without of the "church" and dive deep into God's Word!!
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Annie thank you for carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!
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***NYSTV***
please Check out Now You See TV
nystv.org
A VERY BIG THANKS TO
Shakeandwakeradio.com
Annie thank you for carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!
***SOCIAL MEDIA***
https://www.facebook.com/CourseCorrec...
MeWe
https://mewe.com/p/coursecorrectionradio
Parler
https://parler.com/user/CourseCorrect...
Gab
https://gab.com/Course_Correction_Radio
https://twitter.com/CourseCorrRadio
https://www.instagram.com/coursecorrectionradio/
***VIDEO CHANNELS***
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rqh7U5RTbt6T/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ccrtrey
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-1290532
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