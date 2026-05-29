Gaza: Moment Israeli fighter jets bombarded a residential building in the Al-Shati refugee camp, West of Gaza City - Tonight : (

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Footage captures the moment Israeli fighter jets bombarded a residential building in the Al-Shati refugee camp, West of Gaza City.
@PressTV
: ( It's on the Mediterranean Sea, beach front. Real-estate that Israel craves to flatten and steal.
Al-Shati camp was established in 1948 for about 23,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from Jaffa, Lod, and Beersheba as well as surrounding villages during the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.