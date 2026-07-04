We will meet Jesus Christ so very soon, Lord willing Today or tomorrow or anytime Now to July 19 2026, God's will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.

⚠️Prophetic dream/visions: War coming to America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7REuZdC77c

Hezekiah Walker New Video "Every Praise"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuuZMg6NVeA

Don Moen - Jehovah Jireh [with lyrics]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCsH_TtZReY

We want to see You Jesus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkgbDu9iDqo

You Are My All in All ~ sunday hymns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o79R2N6Nmak

Proverbs 11:20 They that are of a froward heart are abomination to the LORD: but such as are upright in their way are his delight.

2 Timothy 1:6-14

6, ¶ Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.

7, For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

8, Be not thou therefore ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me his prisoner: but be thou partaker of the afflictions of the gospel according to the power of God;

9, Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,

10, But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel:

11, Whereunto I am appointed a preacher, and an apostle, and a teacher of the Gentiles.

12, For the which cause I also suffer these things: nevertheless I am not ashamed: for I know whom I have believed,2 and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day.

13, Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

14, That good thing which was committed unto thee keep by the Holy Ghost which dwelleth in us.

1 Timothy 1:12-16

12, ¶ And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry;

13, Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.

14, And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

15, This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

16, Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.