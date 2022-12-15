Secret To Everything Presents - Steven D. Kelley, Former NSA/CIA Contractor - Interview, Jan 21, 2017, Kimberly McGeorge

Start at 11:11 to avoid commercials, etc.

Also, as a time frame, this was from Jan 21, 2017, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration

Image used was from the Spanish version of Steve D Kelley's book. Now called, "Lasers, Cavers and Magic", (updated version of original, "Cities Under the Plains"). It's been done in several languages in Kindle or get a PDF free from Steven. .

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel has been terminated by YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA

Older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT, https://www.youtube.com/user/law17gun/featured

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, but not PayPal.

Please help support Truth Cat Radio, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PP that it's for a 'Friend'.

PayPal: [email protected]

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!

#Occupythegetty, #Stevendkelley

This is the original interview: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/secrettoeverything/2017/01/21/secret-to-everything-presents-steven-d-kelley-former-nsacia-contractor#

A different photo image created.

This is the description that Kimberly McGeorge wrote:

Steven D. Kelley shares his background as a researcher of heavy weapons for the military and CIA and subsequent training in psychic techniques such as remote viewing in order to protect Earth from Aliens. He quickly realized the the hidden agendas and who the real victims are. This interview will expose you to little known policies that will have you questioning how much of your life has been programmed to the benefit of the New World Order. Steven also describes what is going on around us, and even under us as he reveals his passion for defending humanity. He reveals how places that we consider safe or even beautiful are part of a larger scale manipulation which makes Pizzagate the tip of the iceberg of blatant evil. One such place is the impetus for "Occupy The Getty", Kelley's mission to opening the Pandora's Box which will bring about world-wide accountability.

Steven's perspective sheds a light on how a practical spiritual approach can combat negative forces and change outcomes. Listen and learn as he gives us valuable steps we can take to rise above our current victimhood.