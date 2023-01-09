1yrago #emptyhospitals NYC Elmhust Hospital Gets Billions for Traumatized Hospital LIES in 2020 Jan 8 2022
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Truckshttps://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
Oct7 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgVFCL51Mfs&t
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.