Freedom or Slavery? AI will Change Everything w/ Trump Senior Advisor Marc Beckman

In this compelling episode, Marc Beckman, Melania Trump's senior advisor, joins us to share his insights on AI's transformative impact on every industry and our daily lives. We explore how AI can enhance our world—improving healthcare, education, and more—while safeguarding our fundamental rights and freedoms. They also discuss how AI is a double-edged sword: if good people don’t guide its development, it risks being shaped by those who prioritize control over progress. Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion on ensuring AI serves humanity’s best interests.

Follow Marc Beckman on X @ https://x.com/MarcBeckman

