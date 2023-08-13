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Video of the Syrian Arab Army soldiers before getting martyred by ISIS terrorists (yesterday)
✍️Despite all the hardships they have, they kept the spirit, those who made blood bonds with these spiritual people are on the other hand, extremely smart and patient, remember that resistance had accurate ballistic missiles years ago but due to an act of revenge on ISIS it was unveiled, "hence the enlightened ruler is heedful, and the good general full of caution. This is the way to keep a country at peace and an army intact."