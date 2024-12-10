🎙️ Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 43 | Homeschooling 101: Myths, Facts, and the Road to Success

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready to reclaim control over your child’s education? In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, we’re exploring the empowering world of homeschooling — where sovereignty meets education.
Let’s look at:
How homeschooling aligns with the principles of sovereignty and self-determination.
Debunking myths about homeschooling, from academics to socialization.
Evidence-backed comparisons between homeschool and public school outcomes.
Practical guidance for starting your homeschooling journey, including resources.
Discover how homeschooling allows families to design an education rooted in their values, free from systemic constraints.
Have questions about taking this path? Let’s discuss them live and empower each other to create meaningful, sovereign learning environments for our children.
Tune in for an inspiring conversation about taking ownership of one of the most fundamental aspects of freedom — education!
LIVE Every Monday at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET
Sovereign Sisters Podcast #SovereignCast
