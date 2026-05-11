Post Human Future and Global Power Narratives, an interview with Michael Yon

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As AI advances and automation accelerates, some fear humanity is approaching a future where people become secondary to digital systems and centralized control. The rise of biometric tracking, artificial intelligence, and data-driven governance raises difficult questions about freedom, identity, and what role humans will play in the next era.
#AI #FutureWorld #DigitalControl #ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Humanity #FutureSociety
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