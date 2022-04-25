The FDA Is Complicit With Pfizer in Manipulating Data To Cover Up Adverse Vaccine Effects

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04/23/2022 Naomi Wolf: Analysis of a Pfizer internal report shows that the FDA and Pfizer conspired to conceal the total number of vaccine shipments, manipulate and redact data, and overstate vaccine efficiency. They canceled their usual follow-up investigation and concluded with ridiculous data that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.