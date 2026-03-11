Iranian heavy ballistic missile launches, including Khorramshahr & Kheibar classes, during Wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4

Footage of heavy ballistic missile launches, including the Khorramshahr and Kheibar classes, during Wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4.

Iranian media(via Tasnim News Agency):

"Wave 37, Iran's deadliest operation since the beginning of the war

▪️ Type of operation: Drone - missile

▪️ Duration: 3 hours

▪️ Most frequently launched missile type: Ultra-heavy "Khorramshahr" missiles

▪️ Targets: Haula satellite communication center south of Tel Aviv for the second time, military centers in Be'er Ya'qub, West Quds, and Haifa, along with extensive US targets in Erbil and the Fifth Naval Base"

Adding, descriptions from other videos and news:

Tel Aviv & central Israel air raid sirens during air raid

💥🇺🇸 US Victoria Base in Baghdad is under the 8th drone attack of the night.

💥🇮🇱 Cluster warheads deployed over central Israel.

Saudi MoD claims they intercepted six missiles headed for Prince Sultan Air Base.

There has also been Iranian missile flying across Israel.

💥🇮🇱🇺🇸 BREAKING | 3+ Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles launched from the "Koohestan" surface-to-surface missile site in Yazd Province, Iran.

Adding: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Four missiles launched toward U.S. bases as part of the third phase of wave 37.