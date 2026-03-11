BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iranian heavy ballistic missile launches, including Khorramshahr & Kheibar classes, during Wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • Yesterday

Footage of heavy ballistic missile launches, including the Khorramshahr and Kheibar classes, during Wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4.

Iranian media(via Tasnim News Agency):

"Wave 37, Iran's deadliest operation since the beginning of the war

▪️ Type of operation: Drone - missile

▪️ Duration: 3 hours

▪️ Most frequently launched missile type: Ultra-heavy "Khorramshahr" missiles

▪️ Targets: Haula satellite communication center south of Tel Aviv for the second time, military centers in Be'er Ya'qub, West Quds, and Haifa, along with extensive US targets in Erbil and the Fifth Naval Base"

Adding, descriptions from other videos and news:

Tel Aviv & central Israel air raid sirens during air raid

💥🇺🇸 US Victoria Base in Baghdad is under the 8th drone attack of the night.

💥🇮🇱 Cluster warheads deployed over central Israel.

Saudi MoD claims they intercepted six missiles headed for Prince Sultan Air Base.

There has also been Iranian missile flying across Israel.

💥🇮🇱🇺🇸 BREAKING | 3+ Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles launched from the "Koohestan" surface-to-surface missile site in Yazd Province, Iran.

Adding:  Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Four missiles launched toward U.S. bases as part of the third phase of wave 37.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
