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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 3:5-8, 2021110
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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40 views • October 10, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, October 10, 2021: 1 John 3:5-8
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins’ debt.
Your Holy Spirit testifies to me about my LORD Jesus Christ that:
5 I should know that my Savior Jesus Christ was revealed in order to absolve my sins, and in Him there is no sin.
And that 6 whoever lives in reverent obedience to the LORD Jesus Christ does not commit presumptuous sins. But whoever sins has neither seen Him nor had a personal relationship with Him.
7 Beloved Saint, let no one deceive you. A born-again believer who practices a conscientiously righteous life is righteous, just as the LORD Jesus Christ is Righteous.
8 Anyone who claims Christianity, but commits presumptuous sins, is of the devil who manipulates him or her into disobeying JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, for the devil rebelled against our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY from the beginning. For this purpose, the Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ was revealed, and by His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross, that He might destroy the works of the devil.
Merciful Father, please let Your Holy Spirit prevent me from willful sins. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 3:5-8 personalized NKJV)
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deathsaviorsalvationsinfaithsacrificecalvaryredeemerrighteousrighteousnessatoningpresumptuous
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