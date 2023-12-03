⚠️Prophecy Alert - WW3 Spreading to South America?!

With the developing situation between Guyana and Venezuela; the dropping out of Argentina from BRICS-11, making it the BRICS-10 Alliance; and the failed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas---it is now becoming very clear who the key players are on the world stage as history inevitably leads us to WW3 after the last super cycle in October. We will revisit the Biblical Astronomy of the war cycle that we are currently in. And we will also be taking a closer look at the Lost Tribes of Israel (yes, all 12 tribes) in order to discern what might happen next on the world stage.
For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:
📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/
📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets
🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy
📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71
🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859
🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.