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No Natural Food Anymore, See what else is planned for us on the Economic World Forum
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77 views • August 08, 2020
Celeste Solum worked for FEMA and Homeland Security. But she had to leave HS after discovering what the plans were for our global future. It's detailed, shows the inner workings of the Economic World Forum site. Artificial Intelligence will have the same equality rights as humans, no more natural food. It's detailed country by country. Some sections are 200 pages deep. They have a subsection for everything you can think of, even arts and crafts.
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