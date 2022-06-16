WW 3 Has Been Active for 2 Decades, Logistically.





PRESSTITUTES ARE POLLUTING ALTERNATIVE MEDIA WITH HOAX STORIES, world war 3 in progress

https://www.bitchute.com/video/anatJ77NlJ0g/

dec 3 2013 originally published on boobtube,

<iframe width="640" height="360" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border: none;" src="https://www.bitchute.com/embed/anatJ77NlJ0g/"></iframe>

So is this a form of ANTI Propaganda? It is my theory about the Main Stream news media of today. They are involve in ANTI PROPAGANDA. There are 3 types of information. 1. There is information. 2. There is the lack of information. 3. There is mis-information. Today's Presstitutes are delivering the later 2 types of information in mass quantities. This is Anti Propaganda. The hiding of World War 3 that IS in progress. Through proxy wars using terrorist and security contractors, and drones. To confuse the public. Confusion is a state of social control. The lack of information keeping the sheeple in the dark. You know like the mushroom syndrome. Feed you lots of Bullshit and keep you in the dark. The third, the tactics of media manipulation by delivering mis information, and just outright lies.

The form of Anti Propaganda.





The Explosive State of Social Entropy, Accelerating WW3, Paris' False Flag To Hide Jeffery Epstein's Sex Scandal. VIDEOS

Alternative | Jan 23 2015 11:25





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_I_casualties









https://spartacus-educational.com/FWWdeaths.htm





https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-i/world-war-i-history#world-war-i-casualties









https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/556393-ukraine-west-russia-losses/













ZIONIST JEWS FAKE WARS AGAINST HUMANITY KILLINGS OF MILLIONS OF INNOCENT HUMANS

https://www.brighteon.com/cec87e26-e6ab-48ce-aa28-72af47a70508



