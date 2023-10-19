Create New Account
The Faith for the MIRACLES happening in the Gaza strip - Children that were Sleeping when the Israeli Bombs Hit their Homes, Survived under the Rubble
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The hope for the miracles happening in the Gaza strip

Children that were sleeping when the Israeli bombs hit their homes survived under the ruble.Adding from today:

The United States does not consider it appropriate to have an international investigation into the attack on a hospital in Gaza - US State Department.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

