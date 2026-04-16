NIGHT SHADOWS 04.15.2026 – I Have Laid a Snare for Thee O Babylon

[SORRY FOR THE DELAYED UPLOAD. HAVING ONGOING TROUBLES WITH BRIGHTEON UPLOADS. TECH SUPPORT CONTACTED AND "ELEVATED", BUT NO ANSWER AS YET. I TRIED 12(!) TIMES LAST NIGHT OVER AN ALMOST 3 HOUR PERIOD, AND ALL GOT ERROR MESSAGES. TRIED THIS MORNING AND IT WENT UP FIRST TIME. UPLOADED EXACT SAME FILE LAST NIGHT AT BITCHUTE AND ODYSEE IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES...SIGH... https://www.bitchute.com/channel/followstheway/ ]







CIA can track anyone by their heartbeat or?





The truth is "what the media says it is" has never been more the case than it is today.





Jeremiah 50:24

I have laid a snare for thee, and thou art also taken, O Babylon, and thou wast not aware: thou art found, and also caught, because thou hast striven against the Lord.





__________ HELPFUL LINKS:





Stewart Best's Substack: https://substack.com/@stewartcbest





Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation: https://narrowwaytruth.com

---> Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.

---> Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!





__________





Larry Taylor's Substack: https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/





Larry's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/





__________





Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940





__________





Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention (including the Wall Street Journal) and deep state scrutiny.





NBC’s Dateline Show booked him for a show, but then backed off when they found out he had the actual evidence of the truth and they could not control the narrative.





The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) deemed him a “domestic terrorist,” men with long guns showed up at his property, and a black helicopter dropped water balloons as a warning, but the Lord delivered him from it all.





In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.