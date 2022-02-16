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YOU TUBE BANS VIDEO ABOUT 666!
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233 views • February 16, 2022
This is a quick announcement about the Mark of the Beast and censorship on YouTube. The YouTube channels associated with our community have been experiencing ruthless shadow bans and community guidelines strikes at the hands of YouTube artificial intelligence, and this month (February 2022), one of our most important Mark of the Beast videos was taken down by the AI on a false premise. It seems we're getting too close to the truth.
The Mark of the Beast Documentary: https://youtu.be/B_foDpYGVJc
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
The Mark of the Beast Documentary: https://youtu.be/B_foDpYGVJc
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
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