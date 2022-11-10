The Khazarian Mafia, the ADL and PewDiePie

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https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/11/07/the-rothschilds-murdered-at-least-seven-us-presidents-2/
Sep 14, 2019
Following 24 hours of backlash on the internet from his fans and cultural commentators like Dr. E. Michael Jones, PewDiePie retracted his offer to donate to this criminal organization. In this video, Dr. Jones breaks down how this happened, what this organization REALLY does, provides historical context.