The Khazarian Mafia, the ADL and PewDiePie
Published 19 days ago

Following 24 hours of backlash on the internet from his fans and cultural commentators like Dr. E. Michael Jones, PewDiePie retracted his offer to donate to this criminal organization. In this video, Dr. Jones breaks down how this happened, what this organization REALLY does, provides historical context.

