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Nunes Dems 'weaponized' Mueller Report, Steele Dossier to raise money in 2018
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5 views • April 22, 2020
House Intelligence Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-CA, discusses the Senate Intelligence Committee's assessment reportedly backing Russian interference in the 2016 election to help President Trump win and how Democrats weaponized the Mueller Report and Steele Dossier to win in 2018. #FoxBusiness #Dobbs
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