The Germans have developed a new app: the WEF Buggy Food Detector!
GalacticStorm
2244 Subscribers
98 views
Published Yesterday

The WEF has begun experimenting on German citizens by including ‘insect derivative ingredients’ in supermarket foods.🪳


The German people were smart enough to develop apps which allow for scanning products, identifying them. “We will not eat the bugs” has become reality.


https://x.com/OCanonist/status/1784577381266829532

