The Germans have developed a new app: the WEF Buggy Food Detector!

The WEF has begun experimenting on German citizens by including ‘insect derivative ingredients’ in supermarket foods.🪳
The German people were smart enough to develop apps which allow for scanning products, identifying them. “We will not eat the bugs” has become reality.
