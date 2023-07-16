Every day in every way I get BUTTER AND BUTTER! MVI_3020

Almost every night these days I have microwaved
baked potatoes and sweet potato, slathered with generous dollups of butter. We
were fed a lie for decades that saturated fats were harmful to us, while vegetable
oils and margarines were the healthier choices. My opinions in this video are
not medical advice.
