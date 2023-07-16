Create New Account
Every day in every way I get BUTTER AND BUTTER! MVI_3020
EK the Urban Yeti
Almost every night these days I have microwaved baked potatoes and sweet potato, slathered with generous dollups of butter. We were fed a lie for decades that saturated fats were harmful to us, while vegetable oils and margarines were the healthier choices. My opinions in this video are not medical advice.

healthfoodmedicinegreen teabutterrecipespneumoniablack teacreamsaturated fatrespiratory healthyoghurtmucusphlegmmullein teafennel seed tea

