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42 МЕСЯЦА власть зверя . Фильм -Война миров Z ( О ЗОМБИ) также указывает на 42 месяца .
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2425 views • February 18, 2022
(ВОЗ) объявила пандемию -3.11.2020 года( 311). В откровение 13 гл . с 1 ст (311)начинается описание зверя которому данна власть 42 месяца. Известно что в числе 311 и в 911 они зашифровывают число 666
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