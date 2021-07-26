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FIGHT THE BANKSTERS WITH CASH FRIDAY - , SLAVE SYSTEM #SOLUTIONSWATCH
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30 views • July 26, 2021
FIGHT THE BANKSTERS WITH CASH FRIDAY - , SLAVE SYSTEM #SOLUTIONSWATCH
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/cashfriday/
While you were distracted by the scamdemic, the banksters have been working on the greatest wealth transfer in the history of the world. It's called the Going Direct Reset, and it's going to fundamentally transform the monetary system as we know it. Today Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com joins us to talk about this transformation and what we can do about it.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/52tWXcdEFsGv/
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/cashfriday/
While you were distracted by the scamdemic, the banksters have been working on the greatest wealth transfer in the history of the world. It's called the Going Direct Reset, and it's going to fundamentally transform the monetary system as we know it. Today Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com joins us to talk about this transformation and what we can do about it.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/52tWXcdEFsGv/
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