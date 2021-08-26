© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Combat tells a group of politicians whats coming if they dont stop the bullshit.
Follow
1
Share
Report
76 views • August 26, 2021
IT is about to get very real for some parasites behind the curtain!! They are sending agents to our homes and schools and places of employment,,, GO TO THEIRS!! DONT PROTEST.. PEOPLE ARE DYING AND THEY DONT GIVE A FLYING FUCK! STICKS AND STONES TO BREAK THEIR BONES.. THEN DRAGEM BEHIND THE SCHOOL BUSES..
tHE GRAPHENE IS IN YOUR FOOD.. YOUR BEING MADE COMPLIANT,, YOUR BEING DRUGGED BY THE BOTTLED WATER.. WAKE UP!!
https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/08/graphene-oxide-trauma-mice-cats-and-booster-shots/
https://rense.com/general96/graphene-oxide-is-toxic-to-human-blood.pdf
Dont Go Quiet Into That Good Night!
tHE GRAPHENE IS IN YOUR FOOD.. YOUR BEING MADE COMPLIANT,, YOUR BEING DRUGGED BY THE BOTTLED WATER.. WAKE UP!!
https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/08/graphene-oxide-trauma-mice-cats-and-booster-shots/
https://rense.com/general96/graphene-oxide-is-toxic-to-human-blood.pdf
Dont Go Quiet Into That Good Night!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.