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Prepare now: Shortages
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231 views • August 29, 2021
Prepare for Food shortages.
Stock up on supplies, supplements.
15% off professional grade supplements at https://wellevate.me/jacqueline-erin-chamerlik
Shop for Christmas in September.
Real Food Room Temp Preps: Canned meat, fish, chicken. Olives, Fats (coconut oil, olive oil, avocado oil, avocado oil mayo), nuts, seeds (flax, chia, sprouted pumpkin, sunflower), Jar/Canned tomato/tomato sauce, Grain-free crackers/wraps, coconut chips, canned coconut milk, gluten-free tamari sauce, hot sauce, soup, stock, bone broth, nut butter, sunflower seed butter, Balsamic Vinegar, White Vinegar, Raw Apple Cider Vinegar, Avocado Oil Salad dressing, Spices, Herbs, Tea, Coffee, DandyBlend, Stevia, Cane or Coconut Sugar, Monk Fruit Sweetener, Coconut Flour, Almond Flour.
Grass-fed beef sticks. More info at GetBetterWellness.com
Freezer: meat, veg, fruit,
Stock up on supplies, supplements.
15% off professional grade supplements at https://wellevate.me/jacqueline-erin-chamerlik
Shop for Christmas in September.
Real Food Room Temp Preps: Canned meat, fish, chicken. Olives, Fats (coconut oil, olive oil, avocado oil, avocado oil mayo), nuts, seeds (flax, chia, sprouted pumpkin, sunflower), Jar/Canned tomato/tomato sauce, Grain-free crackers/wraps, coconut chips, canned coconut milk, gluten-free tamari sauce, hot sauce, soup, stock, bone broth, nut butter, sunflower seed butter, Balsamic Vinegar, White Vinegar, Raw Apple Cider Vinegar, Avocado Oil Salad dressing, Spices, Herbs, Tea, Coffee, DandyBlend, Stevia, Cane or Coconut Sugar, Monk Fruit Sweetener, Coconut Flour, Almond Flour.
Grass-fed beef sticks. More info at GetBetterWellness.com
Freezer: meat, veg, fruit,
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