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Sliden With Biden
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30 views • April 06, 2021
Hunter Biden's dealings with Chinese nationals, including one who is now a convicted felon, pose an ’enormous blackmail’ threat to President Biden, a key Republican senator who investigated the matter warns. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the former chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and current ranking member on the powerful Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, told the John Solomon Reports podcast on Friday that the case of Chinese businessman Patrick Ho chi-Ping illustrates the threat.
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